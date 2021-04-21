Record copper scrap flows this year won't plug deficit

* Citi expects demand to grow 6.5% this year
* Neither mine nor scrap supply expected to balance market
LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Supplies of copper scrap will
jump this year due to decade high prices, but are unlikely to
come fast enough to meet robust demand, leaving shortages that
are expected to trigger stock draws and further price gains.
Copper prices around $9,400 a tonne are close to
$9,617 hit in February, the highest since August 2011 and more
than double the levels seen in March last year, when
manufacturing activity crashed due to COVID lockdowns.
Scrap typically accounts for about a third of global copper
supplies at around 30 million tonnes, but quantities tend to
vary according to prices.
"Scrap supplies are unlikely to rise as quickly as the
market needs, given logistical constraints and an 8-month lag
between price strength and copper scrap coming to market for
processing," said Citi analyst Max Layton.
"The market needs about 10.8 million tonnes of scrap this
year compared with 9.3 million tonnes in 2019. Expect major
refined metal inventory draws over the next 6 months."
Citi expects global demand for the metal used widely in
power and construction to grow 6.5% this year to 24.75 million
tonnes, and sees a deficit of 521,000 tonnes.
Copper stocks held by producers, consumers and China's state
stockpiler are significant, but difficult to monitor.
For clues to draws, the market will watch stocks in London
Metal Exchange-registered warehouses and those monitored by the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, which currently total more than
360,000 tonnes .
Stocks are expected to start falling as soon as May, when
demand accelerates ahead of a pick-up in construction activity
over the summer months, which is when prices are likely to start
ramping up.
Mine supply too is expected to rise this year, but also not
at a fast enough pace to help make up the shortfall.
"Neither mine or scrap supply increases will be sufficient
to push the refined copper market into a surplus," said Bank of
America analyst Michael Widmer.
Widmer expects scrap supply to hit records this year due to
high prices and an acceleration of manufacturing activity, and
forecasts a copper market deficit at 315,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)