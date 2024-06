NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will grow to a record this year and rise again next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected power demand will grow to 4.112 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2024 and 4.191 trillion kWh in 2025.

That compares with 4.000 trillion kWh in 2023 and a record 4.067 trillion kWh in 2022. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York)