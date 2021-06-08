Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

LME to reopen iconic trading floor, but says electronic trading is future

06/08/2021 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) -The London Metal Exchange has abandoned proposals to close its open outcry trading floor, the last such venue in Europe, it said on Tuesday, but added it believes electronic trading is the future.

The floor was closed in March 2020 for the first time since World War II to allow for social distancing needed to deal with COVID-19, silencing its red ring of seats and the theatre of arcane hand signals and frenzied shouting by traders.

In January, the world's oldest and biggest marketplace for industrial metals launched a consultation process on closing its open-outcry trading floor, arguing that the forced migration to digital trading was a success.

"The divergent views in response to the Discussion Paper were particularly apparent between traditional participants and some smaller physical clients on the one hand, and our larger merchant trader and financial participants on the other," LME CEO Matt Chamberlain said..

The LME received 192 responses to its consultation, an unprecedented number.

The LME also proposed in its consultation paper a switch in the methodology for calculating clearing margins to a realised variation model (RVM) from the existing contingent variation model (CVM).

But it has committed to retain CVM in the medium term and will embark on a feasibility study that will look into recreating the cash flows of a CVM model for RVM contracts, the exchange said.

"(This) could support the traditional brokerage community in the provision of credit to their smaller physical clients."

Under the CVM, positive balances on some client accounts are used to offset negative balances on others, essentially extending credit.

Physical market participants prefer CVM because cash flows do not have to be managed daily, only when contracts expire.

Under the RVM model, margins are held by clearing houses, which returns positive margin balances daily and call for margin in lieu of negative balances. It would require small and medium-sized firms to lock up more capital.

RVM is used for most exchange-traded and centrally cleared contracts. Financial participants, such as funds, prefer RVM because they receive daily positive balances, or cash, that can be deployed elsewhere.

Depending on the outcome of a consultation issued today, official or settlement prices -- those traded between 1230 and 1350 London time -- will be determined in floor trading, which will resume on September 6, to support physical customers using these prices in their contracts.

"Closing prices will be determined electronically, enhancing participation and transparency, supporting financial customers and larger physical users," the LME said.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad


© Reuters 2021
All news about S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
06/07Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears -- Update
DJ
06/07Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears
DJ
06/07WRAPUP 3-China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices s..
RE
06/04Copper rebounds on bargain hunting and U.S. jobs data
RE
06/01Materials Up As Gains In Metals Prices Seen Continuing -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05/31Highwood Oil Narrows Q1 Loss as Revenues Drop YOY
MT
05/27China's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices
RE
05/25Copper rises on weaker dollar, economic recovery hopes
RE
05/24Copper back above $10,000 as dollar languishes near four-month low
RE
05/24Chinese regulators warn metals firms to maintain good market order
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish