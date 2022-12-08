Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:38 2022-12-08 pm EST
464.35 PTS   +0.09%
05:07pMaterials Up on China Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
12/06SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
12/05Copper hits 3-week high after more Chinese cities ease COVID curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Up on China Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup

12/08/2022 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet the reopening of China's economy would boost demand for industrial metals.

Brazilian miner Vale stands to benefit from a rosy outlook for iron-ore prices, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. Commodity volatility fueled by the war in Ukraine generated a $7 billion annual profit for trading house Trafigura Group.

New jobless claims rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 last week, the Labor Department said. One economist said the number of out-of-work job seekers, as measured by continuing claims, is accelerating.

"It's not just the yield curve -- continued jobless claims are now sending a clear recession signal, too," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in e-mailed commentary. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1706ET

All news about S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
05:07pMaterials Up on China Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
12/06SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
12/05Copper hits 3-week high after more Chinese cities ease COVID curbs
RE
12/04HSBC Withdraws LME Membership Amid Closure Of Industrial Metals Business
MT
12/02Weekly market update : One step forward, one step back
MS
12/02HSBC resigns as LME member after exiting industrial metals
RE
12/01The London Metal Exchange's near-death nickel exper..
RE
11/28Commodities overview: the platinum market will be in deficit in 202..
MS
11/28Copper slides on China COVID protests, demand worry
RE
11/25Weekly market update : The calm before the storm
MS
More news
Chart S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish