Materials Up on China Reopening Bets -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet the reopening of China's economy would boost demand for industrial metals.

Brazilian miner Vale stands to benefit from a rosy outlook for iron-ore prices, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. Commodity volatility fueled by the war in Ukraine generated a $7 billion annual profit for trading house Trafigura Group.

New jobless claims rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 last week, the Labor Department said. One economist said the number of out-of-work job seekers, as measured by continuing claims, is accelerating.

"It's not just the yield curve -- continued jobless claims are now sending a clear recession signal, too," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in e-mailed commentary.

12-08-22 1706ET