(Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump has a two-percentage point lead over Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday, narrower than the six-point lead in a survey earlier this month over President Joe Biden, who has since withdrawn from the presidential contest.

Trump leads Harris by 49% to 47% according to the poll of 1,000 registered voters that had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Ismail Shakil)