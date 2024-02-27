Feb 26 (Reuters) - Utility firm AES on Monday forecast full-year 2024 profit above market estimates, backed by strong renewable project backlog.

The Arlington, Virginia-based firm has been seeing a boom in its renewables unit, mirroring a global push to adopt cleaner methods of power generation.

AES forecast adjusted profit in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share, the mid-point coming ahead of market estimates of $1.89 per share, according to LSEG data.

The company said it expects to add 3.6 gigawatt of new projects in 2024 and forecast an adjusted core profit between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion.

AES said it expects to receive a rate case approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission by the middle of 2024.

Rate case proceedings are used to determine the amount that customers need to pay for the electricity, natural gas, private water and steam services provided by regulated utilities.

The company's net loss narrowed to $94 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $903 million last year. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)