U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by a much smaller amount than normal as extended heat in the top gas-consuming state of Texas boosted gas-fired electricity demand.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 18 billion cubic feet during the week ended July 28, according to the average forecast of 13 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 13 bcf to 24 bcf. The average forecast compares with a 37-bcf injection for the same week last year, and a five-year average rise also of 37 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

An 18-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 3.005 trillion cubic feet, 23% above last year's total at this time, and 12% above the five-year average for this time of year. Inventories don't typically climb above 3 tcf until the first week of September.

Natural-gas inventories were low throughout most of last year due to strong gas-fired heating and cooling demand, and storm-related production disruptions.

However, domestic natural-gas production surged to all-time highs at the start of this year and has stayed high, while demand has struggled this year because of a mild winter and weak demand from a shrinking U.S. manufacturing sector.

These factors, along with a slow start to hurricane season, have helped maintain a natural-gas inventory overhang and are keeping prices about 45% lower year to date, at around $2.476/mmBtu.

