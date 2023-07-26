By Dan Molinski

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by a below-normal amount as extremely hot temperatures in Texas and the Southwest boosted gas-fired cooling demand.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 20 billion cubic feet during the week ended July 21, according to the average forecast of 12 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 11 bcf to 32 bcf. The average forecast compares with an 18-bcf injection for the same week last year, and a five-year average rise of 31 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

A 20-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 2.991 trillion cubic feet, 23.9% above last year's total at this time, and 13.2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Natural-gas inventories were low throughout most of last year due to strong and steady gas-fired heating and cooling demand. Also, production facilities were disrupted several times last year due to storms and other events, reducing output.

However, domestic natural-gas production surged to all-time highs at the start of 2023 and has stayed high, while demand has struggled this year because of a mild winter and weak demand from the U.S. manufacturing sector, which uses natural gas more than any other energy source.

These factors have created a natural-gas inventory overhang and caused prices in futures markets to drop by 41% year to date, to around $2.641/mmBtu.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-23 1230ET