U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by only about half of what is normal as heat in the South continued to sizzle, keeping gas consumption rates high.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 26 billion cubic feet during the week ended Aug. 25, according to the average forecast of 12 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 11 bcf to 36 bcf. The average forecast compares with a rise of 61 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average rise of 51 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

A 26-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 3.109 trillion cubic feet, up 18.2% from last year's total at this time, and an 8.5% surplus compared to the five-year average for this time of year.

Domestic natural-gas production surged to all-time highs at the start of 2023 and has stayed high, pushing the inventory surplus to more than 20% above normal this past spring. A mild winter and weak demand from a U.S. manufacturing sector also influenced those excessive inventories.

Consumption rates are looking better so far in the second half of the year, however, as summer heat has extended longer than normal in several regions, boosting gas-fired electricity demand for cooling purposes. Also, some analysts are forecasting lower production rates into late 2023.

