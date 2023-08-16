By Dan Molinski

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by a smaller-than-normal amount as lingering heat in Texas kept cooling demand strong.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 34 billion cubic feet during the week ended Aug. 11, according to the average forecast of 14 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 29 bcf to 39 bcf. The average forecast compares with a 21-bcf injection for the same week last year, and a five-year average rise of 41 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

A 34-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 3.064 trillion cubic feet, 21.8% above last year's total at this time, and 10.8% above the five-year average for this time of year. Natural-gas inventories in 2022 were in a price-supportive deficit compared to historical averages due to strong gas-fired heating and cooling demand, and storm-related production disruptions.

However, domestic natural-gas production surged to all-time highs at the start of 2023 and has remained high, while demand struggled during the first half of the year because of a mild winter and a shrinking U.S. manufacturing sector.

Some of those issues may be starting to change, however, as summer heat has extended longer than normal in parts of the South, the Southwest and the West. That has caused consumption rates to increase in recent weeks.

