U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by a below-normal amount as pockets of late-summer heat across the U.S. helped to boost gas-fired cooling demand.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 67 billion cubic feet during the week ended Sept. 15, according to the average forecast of 13 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 60 bcf to 77 bcf. The average forecast compares with a rise of 99 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average increase of 84 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

A 67-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 3.272 trillion cubic feet, up 14.4% from last year's total at this time, and a 6.0% surplus compared with the five-year average.

Domestic natural-gas production climbed to record highs in early 2023, helping to widen an inventory surplus to a bloated 24% above normal this past spring. Weak demand due to a mild winter and a shrinking U.S. manufacturing sector also kept stockpiles abundant during the first half of the year.

Since July, however, consumption rates have been improving due to stronger demand from the LNG export sector and persistent summer heat in several regions, most notably Texas, which has boosted cooling demand. The result has been a significant narrowing of the inventory surplus.

