U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by a slightly-higher-than-normal amount as temperatures exceeded averages in some regions and were below-normal in others, keeping demand levels steady.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 82 billion cubic feet during the week ended June 23, according to the average forecast of 14 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 76 bcf to 89 bcf. The average forecast compares with a 81-bcf injection for the same week last year, and a five-year average rise of 80 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

An 82-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 2.811 trillion cubic feet, 26% above last year's total at this time, and 15% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Natural-gas inventories were well below normal throughout most of last year due to strong gas-fired heating and cooling demand, and production levels that were disrupted several times due to storms and other events.

However, gas production surged to record highs in early 2023 and has stayed relatively high, while demand has suffered this year because of a mild winter and a U.S. manufacturing sector in contraction for the past seven months consecutively.

LNG exports have recently softened as well as Asian importers soured on 2022's high prices. This has all created a natural-gas inventory surplus and caused prices in futures markets to drop by 41% year to date, to around $2.662/mmBtu.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-23 1258ET