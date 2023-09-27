By Dan Molinski

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by an amount slightly higher than normal as mild fall weather reduced gas-fired cooling demand.

The Energy Information Administration is expected to report that gas in storage rose by 88 billion cubic feet during the week ended Sept. 22, according to the average forecast of 14 analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates range from increases of 82 bcf to 97 bcf. The average forecast compares with a rise of 103 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average increase of 84 bcf.

The EIA is scheduled to release its natural-gas storage data for the week at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

An 88-bcf increase would mean gas stockpiles totaled 3.357 trillion cubic feet, which would be up 13.3% from last year's total at this time, and a 5.9% surplus compared with the five-year average.

U.S. natural-gas production soared to record highs in early 2023, while a mild winter and a struggling domestic manufacturing sector caused demand to weaken. This all led quickly to an inventory surplus that bloated to 24% above normal this past spring.

Consumption rates have been improving in the past couple months, however, due to stronger demand from the LNG export sector and persistent summer heat in several regions, most notably Texas, the nation's top gas consumer. The result has been a significant narrowing of the inventory surplus.

