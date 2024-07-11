(Reuters) -Australia's Woodside Energy has signed a deal with Taiwanese state-owned natural gas firm CPC Corporation to supply liquefied natural gas for a period of 10 years to Taiwan, the company said on Thursday.

Woodside will deliver 6 million tonnes of LNG over the period, starting from July.

The company may supply another 8.4 million tonnes of LNG to CPC from 2034 to 2043, subject to conditions and agreement on terms for this period, it said.

LNG supplied to CPC will be sourced from Woodside's global portfolio, it added.

