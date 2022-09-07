Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:17 2022-09-07 am EDT
373.58 PTS   -2.04%
09/06China jan-aug natural gas imports down 10.2% at 71.05 mln tonnes…
09/06PetroChina signs gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom
09/06UK oil and gas producers call for more investment to ease energy crunch
CHINA AUG NATURAL GAS IMPORTS AT 8.85 MLN TONNES - CUSTOMS…

09/07/2022 | 12:07am EDT
CHINA AUG NATURAL GAS IMPORTS AT 8.85 MLN TONNES - CUSTOMS


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish