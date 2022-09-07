Log in
Homepage
Indexes
United States
USA
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
News
Summary
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA -
12:17 2022-09-07 am EDT
373.58
PTS
-2.04%
09/06
China jan-aug natural gas imports down 10.2% at 71.05 mln tonnes…
RE
09/06
PetroChina signs gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom
RE
09/06
UK oil and gas producers call for more investment to ease energy crunch
RE
CHINA AUG NATURAL GAS IMPORTS AT 8.85 MLN TONNES - CUSTOMS…
09/07/2022 | 12:07am EDT
CHINA AUG NATURAL GAS IMPORTS AT 8.85 MLN TONNES - CUSTOMS
© Reuters 2022
09/06
China jan-aug natural gas imports down 10.2% at 71.05 mln tonnes…
RE
09/06
PetroChina signs gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom
RE
09/06
UK oil and gas producers call for more investment to ease energy crunch
RE
09/06
Gas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
09/06
Energy Down as Natural Gas Slides -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/06
09/06
Argentina eyes record oil and gas output from Vaca Muerta
RE
09/06
Biden administration denies Cheniere request to exempt LNG gas turbines from pollution ..
RE
09/06
SECTOR UPDATE
: Energy Stocks Falling in Late Trade
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
