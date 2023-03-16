California regulator probes high winter natural gas prices

March 16 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities
Commission (CPUC) on Thursday said it began an investigation
into why natural gas prices spiked on wholesale markets in
December 2022, driving up utility bills for customers.
Daily spot prices of natural gas in December at key western
trading hubs exceeded every other U.S. market, including the
benchmark, due to cold weather, high demand and supply issues.
The daily natural gas spot price at Pacific Gas & Electric
(PG&E) Citygate jumped 125% to $56.429 per million British
thermal units (MMBtu) on Dec. 21, 2022. Prices were trading
around $6.939 per MMBtu on Thursday.
The CPUC, which does not regulate gas prices or producers,
said it will look into causes and impacts of the price spikes,
the potential for recurrence in summer this year, and actions to
mitigate such volatility.
"High natural gas prices can have an immediate impact to
customers, and also a delayed impact when electric rates
increase because the natural gas-related costs of running
electric power plants are higher than earlier forecasts," it
said.
At a Feb. 7 public hearing by the CPUC, data from the
California Energy Commission showed that natural gas prices for
delivery on Dec. 22 last year were nearly seven times higher
compared to the same day in 2021.
"I am particularly eager to see what this investigation
reveals about market actors who contributed to this situation
and have eluded scrutiny for too long," said CPUC commissioner
John Reynolds.
Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom
requested the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to
investigate any "market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior,
or other anomalous activities" behind the elevated prices.
"In response, FERC stated that it is conducting surveillance
to determine whether any market participants engaged in behavior
that contributed to, or took advantage of, the high gas prices,"
the CPUC said.
(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio)