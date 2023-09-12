The buyer Guangdong Kaihong Technology will also clear 3.83 billion yuan worth of debts that Xinneng owes ENN Natural Gas and its subsidiaries, ENN Natural Gas said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.
Xinneng holds the mining rights for a coal mine in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, with a capacity of 8 million tonnes per year, according to the filing and ENN Natural Gas's six-month report for 2023.
($1 = 7.2902 Chinese yuan renminbi)
