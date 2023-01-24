Cold weather, supply strain in Dec made U.S. spot natgas priciest in western hubs - EIA

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Daily spot prices of natural gas in
December at key western trading hubs in the United States
exceeded every other market in the country, including the
benchmark, due to cold weather, high demand and supply issues,
the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.
"On Dec. 21, 2022, daily natural gas spot prices at three
major trading hubs in the western U.S. - Pacific Gas & Electric
(PG&E) Citygate, Northwest Sumas on the Canada-Washington
border, and Malin, Oregon - were higher than $50.00 per million
British thermal units (MMBtu)," the EIA said.
By contrast, U.S. natgas futures had a rough ride in
December, their worst monthly showing in four years, concluding
a blistering and volatile 2022 on a sour note.
According to a report on the EIA's website, widespread,
below-normal temperatures, high natural gas consumption, lower
natural gas imports from Canada, pipeline constraints, including
maintenance in West Texas, and low natural gas storage levels in
the Pacific region contributed to the rise in prices.
Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas
exporter, had its export facility in Texas knocked offline by a
fiery blast on June 8 last year and was barred from resuming
production until federal regulators completed an extensive
safety review and approved resulting changes.
This week, it said repairs were completed, and sought to
take early steps to restart the facility.
