  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
143.08 PTS   -5.15%
02:10pCold weather, supply strain in Dec made U.S. spot natgas priciest in western hubs - EIA
RE
01:31pSector Update: Energy Stocks Losing More Traction Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:24pSector Update: Energy
MT
Cold weather, supply strain in Dec made U.S. spot natgas priciest in western hubs - EIA

01/24/2023 | 02:10pm EST
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Daily spot prices of natural gas in December at key western trading hubs in the United States exceeded every other market in the country, including the benchmark, due to cold weather, high demand and supply issues, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

"On Dec. 21, 2022, daily natural gas spot prices at three major trading hubs in the western U.S. - Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Citygate, Northwest Sumas on the Canada-Washington border, and Malin, Oregon - were higher than $50.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu)," the EIA said.

By contrast, U.S. natgas futures had a rough ride in December, their worst monthly showing in four years, concluding a blistering and volatile 2022 on a sour note.

According to a report on the EIA's website, widespread, below-normal temperatures, high natural gas consumption, lower natural gas imports from Canada, pipeline constraints, including maintenance in West Texas, and low natural gas storage levels in the Pacific region contributed to the rise in prices.

Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, had its export facility in Texas knocked offline by a fiery blast on June 8 last year and was barred from resuming production until federal regulators completed an extensive safety review and approved resulting changes.

This week, it said repairs were completed, and sought to take early steps to restart the facility. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
02:10pCold weather, supply strain in Dec made U.S. spot natgas priciest in western hubs - EIA
RE
01:31pSector Update: Energy Stocks Losing More Traction Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:24pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:55pMixed US Equities Leave Exchange-Traded Funds Marginally Lower
MT
12:16pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 5%…
RE
12:04pIndian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
RE
11:49aABN Amro Now Sees A Shallow But More Prolonged Recession on The Cards in The Eurozone
MT
11:46a'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
RE
11:26aABN Amro Now Sees A Shallow But More Prolonged Recession on The Cards in The Eurozone
MT
10:00aIndia's United Spirits Dec-quarter profit falls as sales drop, expenses weigh
RE
