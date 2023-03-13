Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:23:47 2023-03-13 am EDT
122.90 PTS   +3.62%
03:17aEgypt sets natural gas price for electricity at $3 per mmbtu - s…
RE
03/12Oil prices slip as concerns over rate hikes rattle investors
RE
03/12Commodities trader Trafigura makes record $3.5 bln Q1 profit - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EGYPT SETS NATURAL GAS PRICE FOR ELECTRICITY AT $3 PER MMBTU - S…

03/13/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EGYPT SETS NATURAL GAS PRICE FOR ELECTRICITY AT $3 PER MMBTU - STATE OWNED NEWSPAPER


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:17aEgypt sets natural gas price for electricity at $3 per mmbtu - s…
RE
03/12Oil prices slip as concerns over rate hikes rattle investors
RE
03/12Commodities trader Trafigura makes record $3.5 bln Q1 profit - sources
RE
03/12China to consolidate, boost domestic strategic resources bases - state media
RE
03/10Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Above Midday Lows
MT
03/10Sector Update: Energy
MT
03/10Minnesota nuclear power reactor seeks 20-year license extension
RE
03/10Sector Update: Energy Stocks Giving in to Negative Market Sentiment
MT
03/10Argentina's ypf sees oil production up 8% in 2023, natural gas u…
RE
03/10U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for fourth week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish