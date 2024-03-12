By Anthony Harrup

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its expectations for natural gas prices this year, citing a large surplus in storage after a mild winter curbed demand for the fuel.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said Tuesday that it sees natural gas spot prices at Henry Hub--the delivery location for futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange--averaging $2.27 per million British thermal units in 2024, down from its previous $2.65 estimate.

The EIA expects Henry Hub spot prices to stay under $2 per million British thermal units in the second quarter as U.S. natural gas inventories are projected to end the winter heating season 37% above the five-year average.

U.S. natural gas production is projected to slip from record levels in 2023 after several producers cut their planned output or upstream spending. Those declines will be partially offset by output of associated gas from increasing crude production, according to the EIA.

The EIA projects U.S. crude oil production to continue growing in 2024 and 2025, offsetting voluntary output cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, but said it still expects "a tight balance of global oil production and demand."

U.S. crude production is forecast to average 13.2 million barrels a day this year, and rise to 13.7 million barrels a day in 2025.

The EIA raised its 2024 price forecast for Brent crude to $87 a barrel from $82 a barrel, and for West Texas Intermediate to $82.15 a barrel from $77.68 a barrel in its previous outlook.

