EIA sees 23% of U.S. coal generated power capacity retired by end of 2029

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Competition from natural gas and
renewable power could retire almost a quarter of the U.S. coal
power capacity by end-2029, along with higher operating costs
associated with aging units, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said on Monday.
According to the EIA's preliminary monthly electric
generator inventory, 23% of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of
coal-fired electric generation capacity currently operating in
the United States is set to go offline.
In 2022, U.S. coal retirements will total 11,778 MW if the
remaining reported retirements proceed as scheduled, it said,
while developers have not reported any plans to build new U.S.
coal-fired capacity in the future either.
"Coal-fired generators, especially older, less efficient
units, face higher operating and maintenance costs, which make
them less competitive and more likely to retire," the agency
said.
Some plants are also likely being retired in the face of
additional investment required to comply with the Environmental
Protection Agency's regulations limiting wastewater discharge by
2028, the EIA added.
About 27% of plants running on refined coal, which is made
by mixing proprietary additives to feedstock coal, were slated
to retire by 2029 after a supporting tax credit expired in early
2022, the EIA said.
Further, the type of coal used by retiring units is shifting
to "mostly subbituminous- and refined coal-fueled plants, which
account for a combined 68% of planned retirements between 2022
and 2029."
The planned retirements span 24 states, with 42% located in
the four states of Michigan, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee
alone.
