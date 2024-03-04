March 4 (Reuters) - EQT said on Monday it would curtail nearly 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas production starting late February due to the current low price environment. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
Index
|Market Closed - USA 05:25:07 2024-03-04 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.15 PTS
|+3.76%
|+9.06%
|-24.34%
|11:13am
|EQT cuts natural gas production on low prices
|RE
|11:06am
|EQT cuts natural gas production
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|88.87 PTS
|+3.43%
|+8.66%
|-
|37.01 USD
|-0.38%
|0.00%
|16.3B
Headlines
- Stock
- Indexes
- S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index - United States
- News S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
- EQT cuts natural gas production