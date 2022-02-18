EU considering more transparent carbon market reporting - draft

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Union is
considering making more information available on trading in its
carbon market, according to a draft document, amid calls from
some governments to limit financial speculators' participation
in the scheme.
Tougher EU climate targets and high gas prices leading some
power generators to switch to higher-emitting coal have helped
to drive a jump in carbon prices in recent months. Permits in
the EU carbon market hit a record high of 98.49 euros
a tonne this month, having risen by about 150% in 2021.
As prices have soared, countries including Poland have
stepped up calls for the EU to restrict financial speculators'
participation in the market. The European Parliament's lead
lawmaker on upcoming reforms of the scheme this week proposed
rules to make participant's behavior more transparent.
The European Commission looks set to address those concerns,
in a communication due to be published on Mar. 2.
"The Commission will look into ways to ensure a more
granular public reporting on different types of derivatives. In
particular, better visibility and improved scrutiny of the
market in options contracts could yield further insight into the
overall market dynamics," a draft of the communication said.
Europe's carbon market forces factories, power generators
and some airlines to buy permits to cover their emissions. The
amount of permits released into the market gradually decreases
each year, to ensure emissions also decline.
Derivative contracts account for most EU carbon trades. EU
securities regulator ESMA publishes weekly reports based on data
including participants' positions in carbon derivatives, and in
November published a preliminary investigation which said there
was no evidence of manipulation in the market. Its final report
is due next month.
"Based on the final ESMA report the Commission will assess
in 2022 whether certain trading behaviors would require further
regulatory actions," according to the draft, which could change
before it is published.
The document said high CO2 prices were not behind the recent
surging in Europe's electricity prices, which were mostly driven
by rising natural gas costs.
"The effect of rising gas prices on the electricity prices
is around eight times bigger than the effect of the carbon
price," it said.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)