Shares of energy companies fell in tentative trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement midweek and as natural gas futures fell for the third straight session.

Natural gas futures finished at a six-week low around $7.75 per million British thermal units after a report that U.S. production hit an all-time high above 100 billion cubic feet per day.

