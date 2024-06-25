Shares of energy companies rose slightly in anticipation of higher consumption during the widespread U.S. heatwave.

Natural gas futures slipped, but retained the bulk of their recent gains, related to anticipated higher usage of air conditioning.

Crude oil futures slipped ahead of the weekly inventories report for drawdowns in crude and product stocks and robust gasoline demand ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

