Shares of energy companies rose on the outlook for interest rates and oil demand.

The International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for 2024 oil demand by 100,000 barrels a day. Investors also anticipated a boost to demand from likely Federal Reserve rate cuts, made more likely by the muted June consumer-price inflation data.

Natural gas futures fell for the third straight session after inventory data and as energy-industry hub Houston slowly returned to business as usual in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

