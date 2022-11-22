Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  01:22 2022-11-22 pm EST
344.04 PTS   +1.73%
Energy supply improvements brighten Germany's economic picture -Ifo

11/22/2022 | 12:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and German flag

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's economic picture has become slightly brighter, with improvements in gas supply, in particular, having an effect, the head of Germany's Ifo institute told Reuters on Tuesday.

Clemens Fuest said an unexpected month-on-month fall in producer prices and easing supply chain disruptions are cause for optimism, but "the most important point is that the gas supply situation has brightened considerably".

Fuest highlighted a warm October, full gas storage facilities and plans for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as positive factors. "All this suggests the scenario is brightening," he said.

Fuest said his statements were not a forecast for the upcoming Ifo business climate index to be released on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to rise slightly in November to 85.0 after a reading of 84.3 the prior month.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Miranda Murray. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral