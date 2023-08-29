BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to finalise his cabinet in the coming days before it is sent for royal approval.

The following are key posts up for grabs and some of the likely candidates identified by local media and sources who spoke to Reuters. Details have yet to be announced.

FINANCE MINISTER

Srettha, a real estate tycoon, will also take on the finance minister post, senior Pheu Thai party sources have said. His signature policy is a 10,000 baht ($284) handout in the form of digital currency, to be used within a 4 km (2.5 mile) radius, aimed at stimulating the economy. Control of this ministry is crucial for him to deliver on this pledge.

COMMERCE MINISTER

Phumtham Wechayachai is deputy Pheu Thai party leader and former deputy transport minister. He is known to be close to the party's jailed figurehead, the billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. The commerce ministry will need to boost exports, a key driver of the economy, which have been weaker than expected this year.

TRANSPORT MINISTER

Suriya Juangroongruangkit has rejoined Pheu Thai after serving as industry minister in the military backed government formed after a coup against the last Pheu Thai administration.

Suriya, a political veteran is expected to take the sought-after transport portfolio, in which he will look to advance long-stalled high-speed rail plans and oversee expansion of congested airports at top travel spots like Chiang Mai, Phuket and Bangkok to boost tourism, an important goal for Srettha.

ENERGY MINISTER

Former judge and justice minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga has been tipped to take the energy portfolio. Pirapan represents Pheu Thai's army-backed rival, the United Thai Nation party, a late addition to its alliance.

Pirapan will oversee energy security at a time when Thailand's domestic natural gas sources are depleting as dependence on liquefied natural gas imports grow and its fuel subsidy fund runs in the red.

NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENT

Earmarked for this post is Patcharawat Wongsuwan, a former national police chief and younger brother to Prawit Wongsuwan, a former army chief and veteran political power-broker with a track record of undermining Pheu Thai governments.

Both are from Palang Pracharat, another pro-military party that joined the alliance. The ministry is a gatekeeper for environmental permits needed to approve major construction projects.

PUBLIC HEALTH MINISTER

Pheu Thai's leader Cholnan Srikaew, a trained physician, will take the health portfolio, a challenging post given Thailand's aging population. The government is expected to come up with new policies to support medical use of cannabis, a key promise for Pheu Thai's largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party. Cholnan was deputy health minister in a previous Pheu Thai government.

FOREIGN MINISTER

Pranpree Bahiddha-Nukara was Thailand's trade representative in 2005 and has served as chairman of Thai oil and gas giant, PTT Pcl. A priority for foreign policy will strengthening Thailand's role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, balancing ties with the United States and China and mitigating the impacts of bloody conflict in its military-ruled neighbour, Myanmar.

