(Reuters) -Germany is looking to expand its natural gas import options to replace Russian supply and as part of its decarbonisation efforts.

Below are details on terminals being developed to host floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG). Plans also include shore-based regasification terminals and facilities to import and produce ammonia and hydrogen.

LUBMIN

Deutsche ReGas and Hoegh, which runs a fleet of LNG tankers, on June 28 signed an agreement to develop a hydrogen import terminal at the eastern German Baltic Sea port.

From 2026, the two plan to operate a conversion process from cracking imported green ammonia to producing green hydrogen to be fed into Germany's hydrogen core network.

ReGas has ended shuttling imported natural gas to Lubmin, which it began early in 2023, in favour of its new LNG regasification operations at the Mukran terminal on nearby Ruegen island.

ReGas also plans hydrogen electrolysis plants at both Lubmin and Mukran.

Pipeline firm Gascade has created a grid connection to the Eugal 1 and 2 onshore gas pipelines for a green hydrogen production project at Lubmin, pursued by startup developer HH2E, which is engaged in fundraising ahead of final investment decisions.

Gascade will be able to transport both gas and hydrogen blends.

STADE

On June 28, developers at the Elbe river port of Stade formally inaugurated a land-based "ammonia ready" terminal for start in 2027, for which a final investment decision had been taken by Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) in March.

The FSRU Energos Force arrived on March 15, expected to operate until 2027, ahead of the onshore terminal starting operations.

The onshore terminal, to be built by Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, is expected to cost around 1 billion euros ($1 billion).

Gas to arrive there has been allocated to state-controlled SEFE, utility EnBW and Czech utility CEZ.

HEH is backed by investment firm Partners Group, logistics group Buss, chemicals company Dow and Spanish grid operator Enagas.

MUKRAN

ReGas is testing the FSRUs Energos Power and Neptune, so that both can deliver gas to the mainland.

Mukran will supply onshore grids via Gascade's new OAL pipeline. Gascade completed the 50 km (30 miles) infrastructure in February and feed-in is possible.

ReGas holds long-term supply deals with France's TotalEnergies and trading group MET.

The Mukran project has triggered local opposition.

Legal challenges to commercial operations by environmental groups DUH and Nabu have been thrown out by German courts.

WILHELMSHAVEN

Utility Uniper launched Germany's first FSRU operation, Wilhelmshaven 1, in 2022. [LNG/TKUK]

Further ahead, Uniper plans to add a land-based ammonia reception terminal and cracker in the second half of this decade.

Another operator, Tree Energy Solutions (TES), plans to operate a second FSRU, Wilhelmshaven 2, between 2024 and 2027, and plans to eventually convert its operations to clean gases.

BRUNSBUETTEL

The Brunsbuettel FSRU went into operation in April 2023, initially chartered and operated by utility RWE's trading arm before it was handed over to state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) at the start of 2024.

It is the forerunner of a land-based LNG facility which has been cleared to receive 40 million euros of state support.

It could start operations at the end of 2026, when an adjacent ammonia terminal could also start up.

State bank KfW, Gasunie and RWE are stakeholders and Shell has committed to sizeable purchases.

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

