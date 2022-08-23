Freeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company
Freeport LNG said on Tuesday that it now expects initial
production to resume only in November at a shuttered export
plant in Texas, delaying the timeline from an earlier estimate
of October.
Freeport LNG shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of
U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion and fire on June 8. Its
closure helped to push up LNG prices in Europe and Asia, and
dampening U.S. natural gas prices.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)