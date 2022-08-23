Freeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company
Freeport LNG said on Tuesday that it now expects initial
production to resume only in November at a shuttered export
plant in Quintana, Texas, delaying the timeline from an earlier
estimate of October.
The company shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S.
LNG exports, following an explosion and fire on June 8. Its
closure helped to push up LNG prices in Europe and Asia, and
dampened U.S. natural gas prices.
Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped more than 5% to
a session low of $9.05 per million British Thermal Units.
Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery of operations
at the plant to begin in early to mid-November and a ramp up to
sustained 2 billion cubic feet per day production by the end of
November.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shailesh Kuber)