Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  01:59 2022-08-23 pm EDT
432.67 PTS   -4.21%
12:38pGermany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia
RE
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Search for Direction, Treasury Yields Drop
MT
12:19pFirms make deals to boost LNG exports 60% from U.S., Canada, Mexico
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Freeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations

08/23/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Tuesday that it now expects initial production to resume only in November at a shuttered export plant in Quintana, Texas, delaying the timeline from an earlier estimate of October.

The company shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion and fire on June 8. Its closure helped to push up LNG prices in Europe and Asia, and dampened U.S. natural gas prices.

Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped more than 5% to a session low of $9.05 per million British Thermal Units.

Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery of operations at the plant to begin in early to mid-November and a ramp up to sustained 2 billion cubic feet per day production by the end of November. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
12:38pGermany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia
RE
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Search for Direction, Treasury Yiel..
MT
12:19pFirms make deals to boost LNG exports 60% from U.S., Canada, Mexico
RE
12:19pWeary but uncowed, Ukraine to mark Independence Day amid new strike fears
RE
12:02pCommerzbank Says Germany's Government Should Target to Aid Only Low-Income Families Fro..
MT
11:53aNORWAY'S ENERGY MINISTER : Expects norway to maintain c…
RE
11:46aPakistan PM seeks Qatari investment in energy and aviation sectors
RE
11:34aSouthern Energy Down 6% as Reports Lower Q2 EPS, Approves Accelerated Capital Budget
MT
10:47aPoland prepares new support measures to tame soaring energy costs
RE
10:05aCanadian LNG could play "major role" in Germany's shift from Russian gas - Scholz
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish