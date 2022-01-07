Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

French trade deficit hits record high in November

01/07/2022 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France posted a record trade deficit in November as spiralling energy prices drove the value of imports higher, official data showed on Friday.

The deficit surged to 9.727 billion euros ($10.99 billion)from 7.697 billion a month earlier with the value of imports reaching an-all time high of 52.5 billion euros versus 51.3 billion in October.

Like many countries across the world, France has been in the grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and carbon emission permits to their highest in years.

Other official data showed a 0.4% decline in French industrial output in November versus October, confounding a median forecast by economists for a 0.5% increase.

Consumer spending, at +0.8%, was a little higher than the +0.5% forecast.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:53aSuntien Green Energy to Raise $720 Million from Private Placement in Shanghai; Shares S..
MT
02:53aShell to Return $5.5 Billion From Permian Sale via Buybacks -- Update
DJ
02:39aShell to Return $5.5 Billion From Permian Sale Via Buybacks
DJ
02:09aJupiter Energy Shutters Production Facility in Kazakhstan Amid Civil Unrest
MT
12:24aIndian shares track best week since September
RE
01/06Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
01/06US Stocks Slip Amid Mixed Economic Data Ahead of Friday's Employment Report
MT
01/06US Stocks Slide as Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Mixed Data Ahead of Friday's Employmen..
MT
01/06Energy Stocks Extending 2022 Rally as WTI Crude Oil Briefly Tops $80 Per Barrel
MT
01/06Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 6
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral