S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-10-26 pm EDT
286.26 PTS   -0.84%
02:42pLNG ships play waiting game off Spain's coast as higher prices eyed
RE
01:36pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Midweek Trade, Bolstered by Higher Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:14pSector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.12% to Settle at $5.6060 -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 0.70 cent per million British thermal units, or 0.12% to $5.6060 per million British thermal units today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 42.09% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 57.43% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Down 9.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 50.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 63.55% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 17.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.876 or 50.29%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1458ET

Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral