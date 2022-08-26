Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-26 pm EDT
434.26 PTS   -0.74%
01:13pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in 25 months - Baker Hughes
RE
01:08pForget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Retreat, Dollar Jumps as Hawkish Fed Chair Quashes Soft-Pivot Narrative
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.43% This Week to Settle at $9.2960 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 4.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.43% to $9.2960 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 7.90 cents or 0.84%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 3.97% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 161.05% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 112.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 150.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.55% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 12.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.566 or 149.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1504ET

