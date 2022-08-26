Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.43% This Week to Settle at $9.2960 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 4.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.43% to $9.2960 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 7.90 cents or 0.84%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 3.97% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 161.05% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 112.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 150.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.55% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 12.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.566 or 149.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1504ET