  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-09-20 pm EDT
364.36 PTS   -0.28%
02:29pTotalEnergies Reportedly Eyes Stake in Qatar's North Field South Natural Gas Field
MT
02:08pTop Midday Decliners
MT
02:05pU.S. Senator Manchin to unveil energy permitting measure on Wednesday
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.45% to Settle at $7.7170 -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery lost 3.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.45% to $7.7170 per million British thermal units today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $1.397 or 15.33% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Off 20.28% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 116.71% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 60.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.28% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 107.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.82% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 15.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.987 or 106.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1501ET

