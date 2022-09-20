Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.45% to Settle at $7.7170 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery lost 3.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.45% to $7.7170 per million British thermal units today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $1.397 or 15.33% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Off 20.28% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 116.71% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 60.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.28% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 107.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.82% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 15.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.987 or 106.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1501ET