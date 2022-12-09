Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-09 pm EST
287.70 PTS   +4.06%
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:28pEU states gear up for talks on gas price cap, but compromise elusive
RE
02:17pSpain's Sanchez says EUMED will push for dynamic gas price cap
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 3.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.57% to $6.2450 per million British thermal units this week


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 77.90 cents or 11.09% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022

--Today it is up 28.30 cents or 4.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 77.60 cents or 14.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 35.49% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 75.37% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 59.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 68.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.39% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 9.88%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.515 or 67.43%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1516ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:28pEU states gear up for talks on gas price cap, but compromise elusive
RE
02:17pSpain's Sanchez says EUMED will push for dynamic gas price cap
RE
01:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreating Friday as Crude Oil Turns Lower
MT
01:15pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:01pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in six weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
12:55pHigher-Than-Expected Producer Prices, Lower Inflation Forecast Lead to Mixed Exchange-T..
MT
12:31pBig Oil does little to act on climate despite vows, U.S. House panel says
RE
11:55aItaly's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
RE
11:16aU.S. natgas futures jump 6% on colder forecasts for late December
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral