Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 3.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.57% to $6.2450 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 77.90 cents or 11.09% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022

--Today it is up 28.30 cents or 4.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 77.60 cents or 14.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 35.49% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 75.37% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 59.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 68.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.39% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 9.88%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.515 or 67.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1516ET