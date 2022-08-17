Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-17 pm EDT
431.45 PTS   -1.03%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.91% to Settle at $9.2440 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 8.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.91% to $9.2440 per million British thermal units today


--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.91% from its 52-week high of $9.329 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 159.59% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 139.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.329 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 148.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 12.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.514 or 147.83%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1459ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound Wednesday, Aided by Rising Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:13pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:47pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Jump With D..
MT
12:02pCzech government to cap housing, energy costs at 30% of income
RE
11:23aTouchstone Exploration Gains 9% in Canada Trading as Secures Environmental Clearance Fo..
MT
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:28aBritain to receive rare LNG cargo from Australia
RE
09:34aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:12aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
09:04aANZ Provides Update on Australia's Major Projects Activity
MT
More news
