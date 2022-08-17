Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.91% to Settle at $9.2440 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 8.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.91% to $9.2440 per million British thermal units today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.91% from its 52-week high of $9.329 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 159.59% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 139.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.329 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 148.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 12.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.514 or 147.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1459ET