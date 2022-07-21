Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.94% to Settle at $7.9320 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery lost 7.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.94% to $7.9320 per million British thermal units today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.91% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 122.75% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 98.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 113.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 48.42% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 46.24%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.202 or 112.65%

