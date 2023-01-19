Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-01-19 pm EST
146.27 PTS   +0.42%
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.09% to Settle at $3.2750 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:54pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Trading Higher Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:41pModel no more? Turkey's energy transition reversed in 2022: Maguire
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.09% to Settle at $3.2750 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 3.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.09% to $3.2750 per million British thermal units today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 31.10 cents or 8.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 66.17% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 13.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.50% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 78.70% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.82%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.20 or 26.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1458ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.09% to Settle at $3.2750 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:54pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Trading Higher Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:41pModel no more? Turkey's energy transition reversed ..
RE
01:39pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:48pDow Drops Amid Surprise Decline in Weekly Jobless Claims, Sending Exchange-Traded Funds..
MT
11:56aBlueberry River Agreement to Return Oil and Gas Exploration to Northeastern British Col..
MT
11:25aEU's ACER publishes first NWE LNG price assessment at 56.77 euros/mwh
RE
11:05aGerman Jan-Nov gas import costs surge 131% despite 29% volume drop
RE
10:43aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger Decline Than Expected in Week Ended Jan. 13
MT
10:31aUS Natural Gas Stocks Fall by 82 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended Jan. 13 Vs. Expected 76 B..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish