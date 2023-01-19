Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.09% to Settle at $3.2750 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 3.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.09% to $3.2750 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 31.10 cents or 8.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 66.17% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 13.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.50% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 78.70% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.82%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.20 or 26.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

