Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.13% to Settle at $5.5080 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 6.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.13% to $5.5080 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 12.74% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 124.27% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 112.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 48.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 64.18% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 25.12%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.778 or 47.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

