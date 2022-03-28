Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.13% to Settle at $5.5080 -- Data Talk

03/28/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 6.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.13% to $5.5080 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 12.74% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 124.27% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 112.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 48.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 64.18% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 25.12%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.778 or 47.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1457ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:43pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sinking Monday After Shanghai Lockdown Sends Crude Oil Sharp..
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall With Crude Oil
MT
12:48pChina's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
RE
10:53aUBS Says EU/US Energy Taskforce Announces LNG Supply Plans
MT
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : TAN and other Solar ETFs enjoy sunny days at the market
TI
10:11aToronto Stocks Slide; Bitfarms Shares Rise on Strong 4Q Revenue, Profit
DJ
10:00aAnaergia Drops 13% as Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises 26% From Year Ago; Lowers FY22, FY2..
MT
09:55aVermilion Energy Buying Leucrotta Exploration For $477 Million; Leucrotta Soars 50% Ear..
MT
09:47aIndia's ONGC Sells Cargo Of Russian Oil To Local Refiners
MT
09:43aNatural Gas Falls Off a Two-Month High Despite Cool Forecasts
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral