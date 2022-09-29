Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.16% to Settle at $6.8740 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. (new front month) delivery lost 8.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.16% to $6.8740 per million British thermal units today

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 28.99% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 93.04% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 84.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.30% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 24.69%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.144 or 84.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

