  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-09-29 pm EDT
321.66 PTS   -1.22%
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.16% to Settle at $6.8740 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pTurkStream gas pipeline says Netherlands withdraws licence, to continue gas exports
RE
02:41pEU wants new transaction based LNG benchmark in bid to calm prices
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.16% to Settle at $6.8740 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. (new front month) delivery lost 8.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.16% to $6.8740 per million British thermal units today


--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 28.99% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 93.04% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 84.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.30% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 24.69%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.144 or 84.29%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1500ET

