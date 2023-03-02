Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.64% to Settle at $2.7650 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 4.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.64% to $2.7650 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 71.44% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 33.38% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 41.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.72% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 82.02% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.71 or 38.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-02-23 1501ET