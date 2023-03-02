Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
129.60 PTS   -1.53%
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.64% to Settle at $2.7650 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for March 2
MT
02:40pU.S. losing revenue from crypto mining fueled by federal gas -watchdog report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.64% to Settle at $2.7650 -- Data Talk

03/02/2023 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 4.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.64% to $2.7650 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 71.44% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 33.38% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 41.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.72% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 33.38% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 82.02% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.71 or 38.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1501ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.64% to Settle at $2.7650 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for March 2
MT
02:40pU.S. losing revenue from crypto mining fueled by federal gas -watchdog report
RE
02:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Moderately Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:58pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:53pU.S. LNG exports flat despite Freeport LNG partial restart
RE
01:10pBiden admin offers $1.2 bln for distressed, shut nuclear plants
RE
12:53pSurprise Drop in Jobless Claims Boosts Treasury Yields, Driving Mixed US Equities, Lowe..
MT
12:02pRiley Exploration Permian, Conduit Power to Form Joint Venture to Operate On-Site Power..
MT
11:49aTamarack Valley Loses Near 5% As Q4 Net Income Declines YOY As Production Increases
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish