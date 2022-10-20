Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.90% to Settle at $5.3580 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 10.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.90% to $5.3580 per million British thermal units today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $1.383 or 20.52% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 24, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 44.65% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 50.46% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 4.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 44.15% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 65.16% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 20.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.628 or 43.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

