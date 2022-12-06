Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 10.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.94% to $5.4690 per million British thermal units today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $1.766 or 24.41% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 43.50% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 53.58% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 47.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 47.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 64.44% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.739 or 46.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

