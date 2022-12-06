Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-06 pm EST
256.48 PTS   -1.78%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 10.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.94% to $5.4690 per million British thermal units today


--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $1.766 or 24.41% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 43.50% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 53.58% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 47.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 47.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 64.44% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.739 or 46.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1457ET

01:55pU.S. power use to hit record in 2022 on economic growth, hotter weather -EIA
RE
01:40pFriends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project
RE
01:38pSector Update: Energy Stocks Stumble Again After Brent Crude Drops Below $..
MT
01:37pNorth Sea oil producers seek price floor to limit UK windfall tax
RE
01:19pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:59pICE warns EU gas price cap could see prices rise
RE
12:50pDeclines in Technology, Communication Services Sectors Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, ..
MT
12:43pOctober US Trade Deficit Grew Less Than Expected as Exports Declined But Imports Eased
MT
11:01aTouchstone Falls Over 9% In Canada Trading After Detailing a Canadian Private Placement..
MT
10:57aPartners of Trinidad's Atlantic LNG project agree to ownership revamp
RE
