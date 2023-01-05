Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2023-01-05 pm EST
174.55 PTS   -10.64%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 10.83% to Settle at $3.7200 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 45.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.83% to $3.7200 per million British thermal units today


--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 61.57% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 2.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.83% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 75.81% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down 75.50 cents or 16.87%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1500ET

03:12pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 5
MT
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 10.83% to Settle at $3.7200 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:00pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Prices Rebounding Thursday
MT
01:57pNational Bank on Canada's Merchandise Trade Balance in November
MT
01:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:48pExchange-Traded Funds Decline as Dow Sinks 400 Points, Treasury Yields Rise After Joble..
MT
12:04pContinental Markets Dip, as London Bucks Trend in Thursday Trading
MT
11:52aMib down slightly, down utilities and up oil
AN
10:35aUS Natural-Gas Stocks Post Smaller Decline Than Expected in Week Ended Dec. 30
MT
10:31aUS Natural Gas Stocks Fall by 221 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended Dec. 30 Vs Expected 228 ..
MT
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral