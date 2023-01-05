Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 10.83% to Settle at $3.7200 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 45.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.83% to $3.7200 per million British thermal units today

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 61.57% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 2.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.83% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 75.81% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down 75.50 cents or 16.87%

