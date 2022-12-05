Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.21% to Settle at $5.5770 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 70.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.21% to $5.5770 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $1.658 or 22.92% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 42.39% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 56.61% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 52.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 50.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 63.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.847 or 49.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1458ET