Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-05 pm EST
262.01 PTS   -10.91%
04:00pWall St drops as jitters over Fed rate hike policy return
RE
03:58pSector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Following 2.5% Retreat for Crude Oil
MT
03:44pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.21% to Settle at $5.5770 -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 70.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.21% to $5.5770 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $1.658 or 22.92% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 42.39% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 56.61% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 52.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 50.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 63.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.847 or 49.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1458ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
04:00pWall St drops as jitters over Fed rate hike policy return
RE
03:58pSector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Following 2.5% Retreat for Crude Oil
MT
03:44pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:01pDuke Energy COO Dhiaa Jamil to Retire Next Year
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.21% to Settle at $5.5770 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:49pFitch Ratings Lowers 2023 World GDP Forecasts
DJ
02:15pWall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction
RE
02:11pSector Update: Energy Stocks Slide With New Drop in Oil Prices
MT
01:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:20pU.s. natural gas futures drop more than 10%…
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral