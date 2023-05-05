Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 27.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.33% to $2.1370 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up 3.60 cents or 1.71%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 77.92% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 7.33% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 73.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 7.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.10% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.338 or 52.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1502ET