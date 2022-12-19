Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.35% to Settle at $5.8510 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 74.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.35% to $5.8510 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.119 or 16.05% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 39.56% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 64.31% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 52.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 57.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 61.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 15.57%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.121 or 56.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

