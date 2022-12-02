Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-02 pm EST
294.46 PTS   -6.66%
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 14.31% This Week to Settle at $6.2810 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Time Out eyes Riyadh; MTI Wireless wins deal
AN
02:20pMarket Chatter: Equitrans Midstream Faces Regulatory Probe After 11-Day Gas Leak
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 14.31% This Week to Settle at $6.2810 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost $1.05 per million British thermal units, or 14.31% to $6.2810 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 45.70 cents or 6.78%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 95.40 cents or 13.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 35.11% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 76.38% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 52.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 68.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.16% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.551 or 68.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1501ET

