Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 14.52% to Settle at $2.5720 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 43.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 14.52% to $2.5720 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 73.43% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 24.07% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 46.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.35% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 24.07% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 83.27% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.903 or 42.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1501ET