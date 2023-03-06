Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
120.66 PTS   -14.36%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 14.52% to Settle at $2.5720 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 43.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 14.52% to $2.5720 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 73.43% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 24.07% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 46.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.35% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 24.07% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 83.27% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.903 or 42.53%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1501ET

02:42pAsia returning to top destination for Cheniere LNG shipments this year
01:36pSector Update: Energy Still Slipping, Oil Climbing in Recent Trade
01:25pSector Update: Energy
01:05pCaution Ahead of Powell's Testimony to Congress Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed
12:26pCERAWEEK -Gunvor CEO says oil market stabilising, Russian price cap effective
RE
11:50aChesapeake Energy Subsidiary Enters Long-term LNG Supply Deal With Gunvor Group Unit
11:29aRBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Equities Continue To Outperform Broader Markets
11:19aAlvopetro Energy Up After Announcing Record February 2023 Sales Volumes
10:55aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, price down by 15%…
10:49aChevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war
